Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
IPSY
Monthly Subscription
$12.00
Buy Now
Review It
At IPSY
Monthly Subscription
Need a few alternatives?
Https://www.thelipbar.com/collections/face-palette/prod
$20.00
from
The Lip Bar
BUY
Face
Face Palette
$20.00
from
Bobbi Brown
BUY
BoxyCharm
Monthly Subscription
$21.00
from
BoxyCharm
BUY
BoxyCharm
Monthly Subscription
$21.00
from
BoxyCharm
BUY
More from IPSY
More from Makeup
RMS
Wild With Desire Lipstick
$28.00
from
RMS Beauty
BUY
Lemonhead LA
Uo Exclusive Spacejam Glitter Balm
$28.00
$19.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Charlotte Tilbury
Lip Lustre Lip Gloss
$22.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Suqqu
Designing Colour Eyes Eyeshadow
$48.00
from
Selfridges
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted