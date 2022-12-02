Horti

At Horti

Month-To-Month Subscription Just for You. Grow at your own pace. Our month-to-month subscription is designed to soothe your anxieties and develop confidence in plant care. To start, you’ll receive our favorite hardy plants that are easy to care for. As you grow in confidence each month, we’ll slowly introduce you to more exotic species and provide you with easy, friendly instructions on how to sustain your plants as you build lasting plant-care habits. Depending on the plan you choose, you will receive a plant with a 6" clay pot and saucer. Some months we send fun exercises along with planting tools/accessories. Shipping Your first plant will ship immediately. We ship plants Nationwide and shipping cost is calculated during checkout. Plants are sensitive creatures, and we have many years of experience packing each kit with a lot of care. All packages are sent through USPS or UPS. For our New York customers we offer a very economical (and social) option of Pick-Up from our Williamsburg showroom - Horti PLAY. Please check our FAQs for more details on shipping and pickup. Pot options Choose from our signature hand-painted white terracotta pot, or get a different color pot each month (currently 4 colors available). For a more economical option, we now have plain, unpainted terracotta pots, as well as an option to receive 2 nakey plants that come in the plastic grow pots each month. Cancel or skip a month There are no forced commitments. You can skip or cancel anytime before your order processes on the 15th. New subscription cut-off for the month is the 25th, so if you subscribe after that, your first plant will be considered for the following month. Looking for a prepaid gift subscription? Check out our monthly gift subscriptions. Note regarding pet-friendly plants: We have crosschecked each plant species with ASCPA's library of non-toxic plants, and rest assured, none of them will cause any harm if ingested. But please be advised that even though a plant is non-toxic, the consumption of any plant material may still cause vomiting and gastrointestinal upset for dogs and cats. If you need more information, please visit here.