Montezuma 50″ Square Arm Loveseat

With square arms, splayed legs, and a streamlined silhouette, this loveseat lends your living room layout a dash of mid-century modern flair as it offers space for two to sit. Crafted with a solid wood frame, this piece is padded with foam, supported by sinuous springs, and upholstered with polyester or linen upholstery in a solid hue for an approachable and inviting look. Tufted details dot the back and seat cushions for a touch of texture. Assembly is required.