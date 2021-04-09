United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Madewell
Monterey Top
$75.00$52.50
At Madewell
Product Details Hide Flowy, relaxed and downright poetic, this versatile V-neck top has a shirred body and gathered balloon sleeves. Refreshing as your first iced coffee of the day. Regular fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 23 1/4". Do Well: We partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. Cotton. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. MD762