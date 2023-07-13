Montblanc

The elegant notebook by Montblanc is the sophisticated choice for taking notes at university, the office, or personal workspace - a precious gift for the avid writer The high-grade paper does not bleed through and is exceptionally smooth to write on / The pages feature faint gray lines for neat handwriting and good legibility All Fine Stationery products are manufactured in Italy, crafted with the finest Saffiano leather and high-quality paper that is watermarked with the Montblanc emblem The notepad is equipped with a fabric bookmark and each page features silver gilded edges - perfectly in line with Montblanc's exquisite writing culture and excellence Items delivered: 1 x lined journal #146 by Montblanc with chocolate brown textured leather cover and bookmark / Small notebook with 192 ruled pages and 85g/m² paper / 5.9 x 8.2 inches montblanc notebook tobacco lined #146 fine stationery the fine stationery line by MONTBLANC is a paragon of exquisite writing culture and fulfills the brand's dedication to the pleasure of writing itself. All fine stationery products are manufactured in Italy, crafted with the finest Saffiano leather and high-quality 85G/m² paper. The exquisite leather cover features an enamel MONTBLANC Emblem and each page is watermarked with the same design. The small notebook #146 is the perfect choice for organizing, planning and making notes even on the way and the simple layout of the pages Leaves space for inspirational ideas. In addition, the silver gilded edges of each page and the silvery gray bookmark add an extra touch of luxury and sophistication. ident. Number: 113590 function: notebook Paper Type: lined Color cover: tobacco Dimensions: 150 x 210mm/ 5. 9 x 8. 2 in. montblanc traditional craftsmanship: montblanc is one of the world's leading brands of luxury writing instruments, watches, jewellery, leather goods, fragrances, and eyewear. For over 100 years, MONTBLANC has been a synonym for the very highest writing culture. The white star emblem represents the snow-covered peak of Mont Blanc – the highest European mountain, symbolizing the branded commitment to the highest quality and finest craftsmanship. Each individual product represents MONTBLANC long TRADITION of fine craftsmanship and its appreciation for the need to take time for the essentials. these experiences.