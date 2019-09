Whistles

Montana Stripe Shirt Dress

$259.00 $78.00

Buy Now Review It

At Whistles

Perfect for work and warm-weather events, this dress is made from a luxe cupro-blend in a shirt-style silhouette. It's printed with elongating stripes and has a tie fastening to accentuate your waist. Wear with bright white trainers and gold hoop earrings.