Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
Sunnylife
Monstera Neon Light
$65.00
$29.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Cara Cara
Welcome to monsteradise. The Monstera Neon Light is 18" tall and plugs into any outlet, it includes an on and off switch.
Need a few alternatives?
Etsy
My Wedding Would Suck Without You
$25.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Plants.com
Braided Lucky Bamboo Plant
$49.99
from
Plants.com
BUY
JewelryLE
String Of Pearls Succulent
$5.45
from
Etsy
BUY
Hold On To Your Plants
Modern Wood Plant Stand
$30.00
from
The Grommet
BUY
More from Sunnylife
Sunnylife
Travel Corn Hole - Super Fly
$30.00
from
ban.do
BUY
Sunnylife
Diy Bracelet Kit
$18.00
$9.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Sunnylife
Luxe Shaker & Glass Set
$50.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Sunnylife
Tall Cactus Candle Small
$18.00
$9.00
from
Cara Cara
BUY
More from Plants
Etsy
My Wedding Would Suck Without You
$25.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Plants.com
Braided Lucky Bamboo Plant
$49.99
from
Plants.com
BUY
JewelryLE
String Of Pearls Succulent
$5.45
from
Etsy
BUY
Hold On To Your Plants
Modern Wood Plant Stand
$30.00
from
The Grommet
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted