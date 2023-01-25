The Jungle Collective

Monstera Deliciosa

At The Jungle Collective

Monstera deliciosa is known by a variety of names, including fruit salad plant and Swiss cheese plant, but most nicknames derive from the plant’s sweet, edible fruits and its large, leathery leaves. Monstera usually grows as undergrowth and attaches to trees by aerial roots, where it can reach heights of up to 20 meters. Today, however, a more common version of the plant is found indoors, with most fruit salad plants growing up to 5 meters tall and 2 to 3 meters wide.