Monstera Deliciosa 10″ Large Split Leaf Philodendron

At Etsy

We would be delighted for you to give one of our plants home and we thank you for your order! Monstera Delicisosa is often called split-leaf Philodendron or Swiss Cheese plant for the natural splits and holes in their glossy green leaves. These evergreen vining plants like to climb up support or cascade down from a hanging planter and have a very tropical jungle look. They are easy to care for, handle low light and shade and can grow indoors to 6-8' with leaves up to 10" long. Young leaves will be small and mostly uncut but develop more holes and cuts as they grow. Monstera also produces white flowers that turn into edible fruit that taste like a combination of pineapple and banana. - Monstera Deliciosa is one of the most distinct and popular leaves in the houseplant world - NASA identifies Monstera as a top air-purifying indoor plant for your home or office - They are very easy to care for and thrive in indirect low and bright light - This plant is 18-20" tall and ships in a large 3 gallon 10" plastic pot - Houseplants beautify your space, purify your air, boost your mood, and relieve dryness by raising the humidity in your room - Free shipping in the United States with purchases over $35.00 from American Plants American plant exchange is a 35-year-old Florida-based family nursery that supports women in our community in a mutually beneficial work release skill development program through Goodwill industries. All of our plants are hand-selected and individually wrapped by our team of plant professionals. Shipping and handling can be hard on live plants so please unbox your new plant right away. If you are experiencing cold weather, please purchase a heat pack to ship with your plant. We are unable to replace or refund plants that arrive with cold damage if a heat pack was not purchased. We are sorry California, but we are unable to ship our plants to you due to restrictions by the California Department of Agriculture. Satisfaction Guaranteed! Rate this description Did you find the above description useful? Let Etsy know.