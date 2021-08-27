United States
Lancôme
Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara
Details Say goodbye to fake lashes and eyelash extensions and hello to longer lashes with Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara.This volumizing and lengthening mascara is smudge-proof and does not flake.The soft brush and wavy fiber bristles deliver high intensity ultra-black pigments, evenly coating each lash for clump-free volume. Claims: 93% found mascara has a good wear without retouch 95% found that it's comfortable to wear all day long 90% found this mascara does not flake