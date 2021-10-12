Lancôme

Monsieur Big Mascara

A BIG volume mascara that delivers instant heart-stopping volume with up to 24 hour wear that lasts all night and even the morning after for your biggest, blackest, boldest lashes yet. You'll know Monsieur Big Mascara is the one at first stroke. The BIG brush and ultra-creamy formula glides like silk onto lashes to deliver up to 12x more volume (than bare lashes alone) with up to 24 hour wear. No touch-ups, flaking and smudging. Perfect for your BIG evening out and even the morning after. Monsieur Big's brush has a unique shape with soft, wavy fibers to deliver the perfect amount of formula with the very first stroke. His ultra-creamy formula has supple waxes and polymers to adhere immediately to lashes for BIG, buildable volume and length. Apply one coat and you will see why Monsieur Big is the one. Keep applying and you'll forget all the others. 95% feel this mascara glides easily on lashes during application*. 95% find this mascara comfortable to wear all day long*. 92% find the color of the mascara very dark/intense*. 91% feel this mascara make their eyes look bigger*. 90% feel this mascara lengthens their lashes well*. *Results based on a study of 110 women ages 19 to 35, over a period of 7 days. . Web ID: 4700652.