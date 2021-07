Free People

Monrow Organic Tie-dye Socks

£24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 62057401; Color Code: 040 So comfy and cool organic cotton socks featured in a tie-dye design. Ribbed knit Crew sock style What’s Care FP? This product was consciously made to reduce our footprint and supports our mission to be a little bit better every day. Specifically, this product was made with Eco-Conscious Design: It contains at least 50% of a certified eco-conscious fiber or process.