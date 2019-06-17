Unique Vintage

Monroe Halter Swim Top

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Unique Vintage

Just like its namesake, this beautiful plus size white swim top is a true vintage beauty, boasting a sultry tie front for added boost to the bust. This flatter-focused plus size retro top is perfect for all shapes and sizes and features an ultra-supportive fit with lightly padded cups, thick halter straps and an adjustable back strap. The Unique Vintage Solid White Monroe Halter Swim Top blends yesterday’s pinup sex appeal with a modern, modest cut for a delightful and dreamy swimwear solution. You’ll be able to sun, swim and sail comfortably with this top’s luxurious feel and flattering fit. Complete the look with the matching high-waist swim bottoms or shake things up with a playful partner print from Unique Vintage.