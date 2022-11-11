Monopoly

Monopoly: Netflix Stranger Things Edition Board Game

$49.98

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Australia

MONOPOLY BOARD GAME FOR ADULTS AND TEENS: Fans will enjoy this Monopoly Game inspired by Season 4 of the Netflix series Stranger Things GO BEYOND HAWKINS: The gameboard takes players beyond Hawkins to new locations featured in Season 4 of Stranger Things. Players add Cassette Tapes to locations; Cerebro and Hellfire club cards add excitement to gameplay VECNA'S MYSTERIOUS GRANDFATHER CLOCK: Rolling the clock symbol on the die means Vecna has opened a Gate to the Upside Down Players must spin the clock to find out where danger is lurking THEMED MONOPOLY TOKENS: The tokens are iconic symbols from the show such as Hopper's police truck, a Demogorgon, Hawkins High School crest, a slice of Surfer Boy pizza, and Dustin's baseball cap GIFT FOR STRANGER THINGS FANS: The Monopoly Game: Stranger Things Edition board game is for 2-6 players and makes a great gift for adults and teens ages 14 and up It's 1986 and a dark force known as Vecna is opening Gates to the Upside Down in Hawkins and beyond! Inspired by Season 4 of the Netflix series Stranger Things, the Monopoly: Stranger Things Edition board game is a must for fans. Spin the hand on Vecna’s ominous grandfather clock to find out where the Gates are, then race to close them. Players earn money along the way by charging other players rent, and the last player with money when all other players have gone bankrupt wins. But watch out! The game also ends if Vecna opens enough Gates so that every location is in the Upside Down. Then all players lose! The game is for 2-6 players and it's a great board game for adults and teens ages 14+. STRANGER THINGS: / Netflix. Used with permission. The Hasbro, Hasbro Gaming, Parker Brothers, and Monopoly names and logos, the disttive design of the gameboard, the four corner squares, the Mr. Monopoly name and character, as well as each of the disttive elements of the board and playing pieces are trademarks of Hasbro for its property trading game and game equipment.