Monokini Surfing Sport Suit

$22.99

82%Nylon+18%Spandex Imported Zipper closure Trendy crew neckline stylish printed Long raglan one-piece swimsuit rash guard Breathable, quick drying and 4 way stretch fabric allows easy movement through the surf and water Delicate print,long sleeve style and zip front closure offer more body coverage UV protection: UPF 50+, excellent properties, protect against UV rays from the sun. Wash with cool water: below 30 degree, do not use washing powder or washing soap.