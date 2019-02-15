Monoi Tiare

Monoi Tiki Tahiti Tiare Coconut Oil 4 Fluid Ounce [tiare]

Monoi Tiare Tahiti Coconut Oil, Tiare Monoi Tiare Tahiti is a French-Tahitian cosmetic oil consisting of pure coconut oil and the fragrance of tiare, the Tahitian Gardenia. The product is a refinement of an ancient Polynesian beauty secret and has been manufactured commercially since 1942. Centuries ago the people of Polynesia discovered that pure coconut oil is an essential secret for beautiful skin and hair. Coconut oil is a natural replacement for your body's skin and hair oils. The coconut oil used in Monoi Tiare Tahiti is so highly refined that it is quickly absorbed by your skin. This Tahitian beauty secret is now available to you. Please note that because of its tropically grown ingredients, Monoi oil solidifies at temperatures below 68 F (20 C).