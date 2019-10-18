Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Cathys Concepts
Monogrammed Bedside Water Carafe
$40.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A clever carafe designed with a drinking glass inverted on top makes a classy complement to a bedside table for middle-of-the-night sips.
Need a few alternatives?
Anchor Hocking
Glass Kitchen Storage
$13.00
$10.40
from
West Elm
BUY
Vinglacé
The White Wine Glass.
$34.95
from
Vinglacé
BUY
Anthropologie
Waterfall Stemless Wine Glasses
$56.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
MyGift
Copper Stemless Wine Glasses
$32.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Cathys Concepts
Cathys Concepts
Cathys Concepts Let It Snow Stemless Wine Glasses - Set
$46.18
from
Jet
BUY
More from Kitchen
Bealee
All-purpose Heavy Duty Plastic Spray Bottle 2 Pack
$8.39
from
Amazon
BUY
Kitchen + Home
Eco Friendly Machine Washable Reusable Bambo
$8.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Friendsheep
Organic Eco Wool Dryer Balls - Penguin (pack Of 6)
$23.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Bolio
Organic Hemp Reusable Cone Coffee Filter
$8.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted