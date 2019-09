Straw Baskets Morocco

Monogrammed Bags

C$82.04

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

my straw monogrammed baskets are hand crafted in Morocco from natural palm fibre Perfect for your bridesmaid party, bachelorette party, wedding, honeymoon or as beach bag or straw market bag with strong Moroccan leather handles and pompom and embroidered by me you can customize and monogram your