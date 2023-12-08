Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Cards & Stationery
Anthropologie
Monogram Wrap Journal
$78.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Write To Me
Our Travels Journal
BUY
$44.95
The Iconic
Freedom Mastery
Law Of Attraction Life & Goal Planner
BUY
£19.95
£29.95
Amazon
MiGOALS
2024 Goal Digger Planner Pack
BUY
$74.99
MiGOALS
Anthropologie
Omari Monogram Journal
BUY
$20.00
Anthropologie
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Velvet Jewelry Roll Case
BUY
$78.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Street Style Beanie
BUY
$38.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Bistro Tile Side Plates, Set Of 4
BUY
$56.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Pearl Cluster Crown Headband
BUY
$19.60
$28.00
Anthropologie
More from Cards & Stationery
Write To Me
Our Travels Journal
BUY
$44.95
The Iconic
Freedom Mastery
Law Of Attraction Life & Goal Planner
BUY
£19.95
£29.95
Amazon
MiGOALS
2024 Goal Digger Planner Pack
BUY
$74.99
MiGOALS
Anthropologie
Omari Monogram Journal
BUY
$20.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted