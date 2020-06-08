Clare V. x Anthropologie

Monogram Journal

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

A thoughtful gift for any writer or dreamer, this monogrammed journal designed by Clare V. in collaboration with Anthropologie features a chic design - and plenty of pages for her to fill. **About Clare V. for Anthropologie**Expressing a casual summer story imbued with French sentiment, Clare V. for Anthropologie is one of our most exciting collaborations of the season. Inspired by the life and artwork of Pablo Picasso when he resided in Cannes with his wife Jacqueline Roque, as well as Clares own summer holidays on le de R, each piece of home dcor embraces a bold, personal style infused with *un charme franais* that is simply irresistible.