Glossier

Monochromes + Brush Duo

$40.00 $35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Glossier

Monochromes: A refillable eyeshadow compact with your go-to shade in three essential finishes (matte, satin, and metallic)—so when you reach for your favorite, everything you want is there in one place! Eyeshadow Brush: A dual-ended brush—use one end to lay down pigment, the other to blend.