EVANS

Monochrome Palm Print Panelled Swimsuit

£38.00 £26.60

Buy Now Review It

At Evans

Be pool ready in this swimsuit. The classic monochrome palm print is enhanced with block side panels for a super flattering look. Wear with a co-ordinating sarong and a wide brimmed hat. Swimsuit Non Wired Padded 93% Polyester, 7% Elastane Machine washable Model is 177cm/5ft10 and is wearing a UK size 16