Monochromatic Matte + Shimmer Blush Duo
$38.00
A richly-pigmented, talc-free blush palette featuring a duo of monochromatic matte and shimmer shades for a multidimensional finish. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.What Else You Need to Know: Formulated talc-free for color-true, high-impact payoff, these blush duos include both a matte and a shimmer shade, each, for a monochromatic, multidimensional effect. Use each shade individually or layer them together to customize your finish.Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid.Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without:Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.