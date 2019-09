PrettyLittleThing

Mono Newspaper Print Oversized Shirt

£28.00 £23.00

Buy Now Review It

At PrettyLittleThing

Let them read all about it in this show-stopping shirt. Featuring a mono newspaper print fabric, a classic collar, button up detailing and long sleeves, team it with a pair of contrast stitching vinyl trousers and cat eye sunglasses and make him remember why he swiped right.