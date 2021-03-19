Finisterre

average rating 4.6 out of 5 Based on 25 reviews Sort by Most Recent Oldest Photos & Videos Highest Rating Lowest Rating Most Helpful Least Helpful Wiktoria K. Reviewed by Wiktoria K. Verified Buyer Rated 5 out of 5 Trendsetter Perfect fabric, easy to wash. Feels well fitted and relaxed at the same time Was this helpful? Lucy B. Reviewed by Lucy B. Verified Buyer Rated 3 out of 5 Sent these back as they just weren’t right for me No issues just not right fit, again a little bigger Was this helpful? Fiona J. Reviewed by Fiona J. Verified Buyer Rated 5 out of 5 Monkton shorts The shorts are extremely comfortable; lovely soft fabric and loose fit. Very versatile too, easy to smarten up for a night out. Was this helpful? Vicky S. Reviewed by Vicky S. Verified Buyer Rated 5 out of 5 Great investment Have been looking for some shorts (that aren’t denim and are made from organic cotton) for a while and these are great! Really comfy, good quality and looks good too! Was this helpful? Deborah P. Reviewed by Deborah P. Verified Buyer Rated 5 out of 5 Lovely comfortable shorts These shorts are really comfortable. I went a size up, having read other reviews, as I wanted a fairly loose fit and they are perfect. The material is beautiful and will probably be quite hard-wearing. The shorts are very well made and they have pockets! What more could a person want from a pair of shorts?? Although they were quite pricey, I'm sure I'll get a lot of use out of them; they are very good quality and well worth the money. I haven't washed them yet, so can't comment on that, but don't expect any problems when I do. Was this helpful?