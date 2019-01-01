Monki

Monki Holographic Across Body Bag

£18.00 £15.00

Bag by Monki Holographic finish When one colour just won't do Fully lined Adjustable strap Press-stud and zip closure Two internal compartments PRODUCT CODE 1299615 Brand If you’re all for personality and expression then Monki is the one for you. Known for its street-style-meets-Scandi-chic design and super-fun story-based store concepts, Monki grabs bold, brash colours and a whole lot of prints and patterns before playing them out across a collection of 90s crop tops, bodycon dresses and skinny jeans. LOOK AFTER ME Just give it a quick wipe with a soft cloth to clean For all-day-everyday ease ABOUT ME Faux leather Let's be honest, no one can tell the difference Body: 100% Polyurethane