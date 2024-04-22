Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Aligne
Monika Waistcoat
$185.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Aligne
Need a few alternatives?
Tory Burch
Performance Piqué Chevron Polo
BUY
$138.00
Tory Burch
Skims
Boyfriend T-shirt
BUY
$46.00
Skims
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Tailored Vest
BUY
$37.99
ASOS
The Frankie Shop
Sunny Strapless Vest
BUY
$220.00
The Frankie Shop
More from Aligne
Aligne
Monika Waistcoat
BUY
£125.00
Aligne
Aligne
Mariah Curved Sleeve Hourglass Blazer
BUY
$235.00
Aligne
Aligne
Leo Denim Pinstripe Waistcoat
BUY
$145.00
Aligne
Aligne
Margaret Leather Blazer
BUY
$455.00
Aligne
More from Tops
Tory Burch
Performance Piqué Chevron Polo
BUY
$138.00
Tory Burch
Skims
Boyfriend T-shirt
BUY
$46.00
Skims
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Tailored Vest
BUY
$37.99
ASOS
The Frankie Shop
Sunny Strapless Vest
BUY
$220.00
The Frankie Shop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted