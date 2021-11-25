Monika Blunder Beauty

Monika Blunder Beauty Blunder Cover

$89.10

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

After working on a whole host of Hollywoods elite, Monika Blunder understands the need for diversity among the beautysphere, and knows that there is no one-colour-suits-all approach. This is why her Blunder Cover a multitasking formula that bridges the gap between concealers and foundations comes in just fourteen tones that can be mixed and matched. The aim is allow everyone to find their own unique, perfect, skin-identical shade no matter what their skin tone.