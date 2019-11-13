Skip navigation!
Handbags
Cross-Body
Anthropologie
Monica Convertible Belt Bag
$58.00
$43.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
This waxed faux leather design can be worn as an on-trend belt bag or a classic crossbody - it's like having two accessories in one fashionable piece.
Need a few alternatives?
Nike
Nike Tech Sling Bag
$40.00
$35.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Madewell
The Austin Crossbody Bag
$128.00
$62.99
from
Madewell
BUY
J.Crew
Devon Camera Bag
$128.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
promoted
Nine West
Round About Circle Crossbody
$69.00
$43.98
from
Kohl's
BUY
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Sissinghurst Castle Stoneware Mug
$14.00
$8.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Anthropologie
Grecian Bust Pot
$42.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Sascha Asymmetrical Jacket
$180.00
$99.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Seven Days Of Self-care Advent Calendar
$38.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Cross-Body
UO
Kendall Mini Trapezoid Bag
$44.00
$19.50
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Furla
Metropolis
$298.00
from
Furla
BUY
Nike
Nike Tech Sling Bag
$40.00
$35.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
State
Camera Bag
$150.00
$90.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
