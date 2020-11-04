Quince

Mongolian Shrunken Cashmere Sweatshirt

Description Your everyday sweatshirt just got a cashmere upgrade. Channeling classic sportswear style, this luxuriously soft sweater features a subtle V-stitch at the neck and raglan sleeves. All made with the coziest Grade-A Mongolian cashmere. Details This silhouette features a hemline that is cropped to the natural waist. For slightly more coverage, consider buying one size larger than your normal size Material: 100% Grade A Mongolian cashmere, 15.1 micron thickness, 34-36mm super long fiber length Weight: 225 grams Origin: cashmere sourced from Hircus goats in Inner Mongolia Model is 5'8" and wearing a size Small Care / Maintenance For hand washing (preferred option) please use cold water (30°C) and neutral soap or baby shampoo. Rinse out without rubbing and lay it on a flat surface to dry at room temperature, avoiding sunlight. Iron at low temperature, using pressing cloth. Do not bleach. If you prefer dry cleaning, please ask for delicate detergent.