Quince

Mongolian Cashmere Tee

$44.90

Buy Now Review It

At Quince

Does it get more luxe than cashmere basics? Not really. Super soft and lightweight, this short sleeve cashmere sweater is a wardrobe staple for layering all year round. Tees are meant for everyday wear. Now yours can be cashmere. Our quality cashmere is incredibly long-lasting and three times as warm as wool, sourced sustainably and ethically. Read more on what makes it special in our Cashmere 101.