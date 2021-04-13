Quince

Mongolian Cashmere Sweatpants

$89.90

Description Cashmere sweatpants are what everyone needs right now. Our cashmere joggers are made from 100% Grade A Mongolian cashmere. And, they're available at a radically low price. P.S. pair them with our Cashmere Full-Zip Hoodie for the ultimate cashmere sweatsuit. Details Material: rare, 100% Grade A Mongolian cashmere; 15.1 micron thickness, 34-36mm super long fiber length Weight: 260 grams Read our Cashmere 101 to learn more about cashmere, its origin, and how to care for it Origin: cashmere sourced from Hircus goats in Inner Mongolia Model is 5'8" and wearing the cashmere joggers in a size Small Care / Maintenance Hand wash using cold water and neutral soap or baby shampoo. Rinse out without rubbing and lay flat to dry at room temperature, avoiding sunlight. Iron at low temperature, using pressing cloth. Do not bleach. If you prefer to dry clean, please ask for delicate detergent.