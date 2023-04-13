Quince

Mongolian Cashmere Open Cardigan Sweater

$99.90

Buy Now Review It

At Quince

Crafted from 100% Grade-A Mongolian cashmere 12 gauge Rib detailing at shawl collar, hem, and sleeve cuff Two side pockets Cashmere sourced from Hircus goats in Inner Mongolia Model is 5'9" and wearing a size small in black and oatmeal Model is 5'8" and wearing a size large in heather grey and camel Ethically Produced 100% Grade A Mongolian Cashmere Soft Hand Feel