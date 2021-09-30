Quince

Mongolian Cashmere Open Cardigan Sweater

Description Another take on our classic cashmere cardigan. Featuring a shawl-collar and ribbed trim, this open cardigan is made from 100% Grade A Mongolian cashmere. Details Material: rare, 100% Grade A Mongolian cashmere; 15.1 micron thickness, 34-36mm super long fiber length Read our Cashmere 101 to learn more about cashmere, its origin, and how to care for it Rib detailing at shawl collar, hem, and sleeve cuff Two side pockets Length in size Small is 28.5 inches Origin: cashmere sourced from Hircus goats in Inner Mongolia Model is 5"9" and wearing our black and oatmeal open cardigan in a size Small Model is 5"7" and wearing our heather grey open cardigan in a size Large Care / Maintenance Hand wash using cold water and neutral soap or baby shampoo. Rinse out without rubbing and lay flat to dry at room temperature, avoiding sunlight. Iron at low temperature, using pressing cloth. Do not bleach. If you prefer to dry clean, please ask for delicate detergent.