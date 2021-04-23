Just Add Ice

Money Tree, White Pot

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

EASY CARE INDOOR PLANT – Just Add Ice 5” Money Tree combines five plants braided into one tree for a long-lasting indoor potted plant. These popular, easy indoor plants make a great gift and are beautiful decorative plants. Water weekly with 6 ice cubes. PLANT GIFTS FOR ALL OCCASIONS – The pachira money tree is said to bring wealth, good luck and fortune to its owners, making it a great gift for any occasion! Choose “this is a gift” at checkout to add a personalized message to your house plant gift. HOME AND OFFICE PLANT DÉCOR – Add some green beauty to your home or workspace with potted plants. The 5” diameter Money Tree Plant measures approximately 5” x 5” x 15” and comes in a white textured ceramic pot, so it fits into any style décor. SAFE SHIPPING - Advanced packaging technology ensures your live indoor plants arrive beautiful and safely! They ship from the greenhouse to your home, undergoing a transition process to help them adapt to fluorescent lighting so they can thrive anywhere. GROWN BY EXPERTS – Just Add Ice grows over 8 million orchids each year as well as a wide variety of other potted plants. Our state-of-the-art grading system and advanced packaging methods ensure you always receive the highest quality plants. Add green beauty to your home or office with this Just Add Ice 5” Money Tree Plant. These long-lasting, strong live potted plants combine five plants braided into one tree for a beautiful, decorative plant that is easy to care for. Water once a week with 6 ice cubes and keep in bright, indirect light. With proper care, your money plant will continue to grow new leaves and canopies over the years. The 5” diameter Money Tree measures approximately 5” x 5” x 15” and has a wide canopy about 14-16” across. It comes in a simple white textured ceramic pot, so it fits into any style décor and is the perfect addition to your home or office, fitting perfectly on a shelf or table. The pachira money tree is a celebrated plant in Feng Shui and is said to bring wealth, good luck and fortune to its owners, making it a great gift for any occasion! Choose “this is a gift” at checkout to add a personalized message. Our advanced packaging technology ensures your live indoor plants arrive beautiful and safely! They ship right from the greenhouse to your home, and go through a transition process to help them adapt to fluorescent lighting, ensuring they can thrive in any room of your home. If you need any help, the experts are just an email away. Care Instructions: Water once a week with 6 ice cubes or 3 TBSP of water. Keep in bright, indirect light. Temperatures in the room should remain between 65 degrees F to 85 degrees F, never below 55 degrees F. Avoid placing near drafts. Just Add Ice grows over 8 million orchids each year, as well as a wide variety of other potted plants. We use highly efficient growing techniques, water conservation and a sustainable heat source to ensure that our plants are grown in an fashion. Our state-of-the-art grading system and advanced packaging methods ensure you always receive the highest quality plants. Just Add Ice orchids are ideal for interior decorating, gifts for all occasions, and even party favors or centerpieces