Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
The Sill
Money Tree Plant
$68.00
$41.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Sill
More from The Sill
The Sill
Digital Gift Card
BUY
£25.00
The Sill
The Sill
Satin Pothos
BUY
$68.00
The Sill
The Sill
Fiddle Leaf Fig ‘bambino’
BUY
$62.00
$78.00
The Sill
The Sill
Parlor Palm
BUY
$48.00
$68.00
The Sill
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted