The Sill

Money Tree

$44.50

Buy Now Review It

At The Sill

The Money Tree is paired with our August Planter, a ceramic pot measuring 4.5" tall and 5" wide. Your plant height may vary slightly. It comes potted in our potting mix to increase plant health, longevity, and growth. The August features drainage holes and saucer. It is named after Augusto Weberbauer (1871–1948), a German botanist that began his career studying Peruvian seagrass. This houseplant is pet-friendly!