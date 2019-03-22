Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Rixo London

Monet Ruffled Floral-print Cotton And Silk-blend Dress

$415.00
At Net-A-Porter
Blue, white and black cotton and silk-blend. Concealed zip fastening along back. 80% cotton, 20% silk; lining: 100% cotton. Dry clean. Imported.
Featured in 1 story
Bridesmaid Dresses That Are Actually Cool
by Alyssa Coscarelli