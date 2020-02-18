Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Jacquemus
Monceau Woven Shirt
$720.00
$288.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Orange viscose-blend Partially concealed button fastenings through front 92% viscose, 8% nylon; lining: 100% cotton Dry clean Imported
Need a few alternatives?
Tibi
Celia Faux Leather Shirt
$475.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
H&M
Wide Leather Tunic
$399.00
$299.25
from
H&M
BUY
Misha Nonoo X HATCH
Mn X Hatch Maternity Husband Shirt
$185.00
from
HATCH Collection
BUY
Babaton
Button-up Western Shirt
C$98.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Jacquemus
Jacquemus
Moyo Cloque Straight Leg Pants
$770.00
$246.40
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Jacquemus
Les Bottes Toula Ankle Boot
$785.00
$440.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Jacquemus
La Robe Maille Azur
$582.00
$407.00
from
Jacquemus
BUY
promoted
Jacquemus
Le Sac Riviera Leather Bag
$600.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
More from Tops
Baserange
Omato Ribbed Stretch-organic Cotton Top
$90.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Tibi
Celia Faux Leather Shirt
$475.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Madeworn
Motley Crüe Shout At The Devil Shirt
$175.00
from
Fred Segal
BUY
Reformation
Daley Top
$38.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted