Bodegas Castano

Monastrell 2016

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wine.com

Yecla is one of the three DOs in Murcia that makes a range of wines based on the Monastrell grape from rosé, to rich and powerful reds, through to fortified dessert wines, Castaño makes all these types of wines but their calling card is their vibrant and juicy version of the variety called, simply, Monastrell. This wine is a deep shiny cherry-red of medium intensity. Expressive aromas of well ripen red fruit (blueberry and raspberry). It is juicy and pleasantly fruity. It results well structured and balanced, rich and meaty tannins.