Monarch Specialties

Monarch Specialties Computer Desk

$317.50 $179.93

Buy Now Review It

2 storage drawers with a push-in mechanism and one open concept middle shelf 3 open cubbies with top shelf for easy access to office essentials Smooth spacious desk top in a warm dark taupe wood-grain finish for a laptop, lamp, and writing essentials Strong angular black metal legs for a distinctive modern appeal Compact design ideal for smaller spaces, finished on all sides This modern style computer desk packs a lot of storage options in one sleek compact design. The spacious table top, made from durable MDF material, is finished in a Dark Taupe wood-grain look on all sides with ample room for a laptop, lamp, office supplies along with three open cubbies and a top shelf for your easy to reach essentials. There are two seamless storage drawers with a push-in mechanism and an open concept shelf in the Middle to store a tablet, books, or magazines. The desk finishes off with bold angular black metal legs for a light contemporary feel. Place this space saving desk in any room for instant style with maximum functionality! Assembly is required.