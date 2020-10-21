Monaco

Monaco Black Cheese Knife Set With Leather Roll

$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Food52

All on their own, these knives make quite the cheese-slicing trio. From gooey Brie to aged Parmesan, there’s no fromage these blades can’t handle with poise. The stainless steel construct is also nonstick and special shapes (the one with holes for keeping semi-soft cheese) will keep your Gruyere intact. But they’re not all on their own: The whole set comes rolled in a buttery-soft leather sleeve that ties snugly shut so everything will stay sharp. Made in China