Loup

Mona Jumpsuit (petite Exclusive)

$207.00 $165.60

Buy Now Review It

At

You're free and easy—but still polished—in the Mona Jumpsuit in Sage Green from Loup, specially #StatureSized. This utilitarian jumpsuit in wrinkled Cotton features a v-neck, gathered sleeves, straight legs, and front and back pockets. With optional self-tie belt.