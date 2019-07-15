Guerlain

Mon Guerlain Eau De Parfum For Her 3oml

Mon Guerlain, the House's new fragrance, is a tribute to today’s femininity a strong, free and sensual femininity, as inspired by Angelina Jolie. My invisible tattoo, my fragrance, Mon Guerlain. The fresh oriental fragrance enhances exceptional raw materials: Carla Lavender from Provence, Sambac Jasmine from India, Album Sandalwood from Australia and Vanilla Tahitensis from Papua New Guinea. Mon Guerlain expresses the quintessence of a story replete with experiences, nourished by success, expertise and generosity, all infused with the same passion since 1828 by the Guerlain perfumer. Your fragrance Mon Guerlain in its “quadrilobe” bottle : created in 1908, the bottle established itself as one of Guerlain’s iconic bottles. Simple and graphic, it echoes an alchemist’s bottle and owes its name to its stopper, which is crafted from one piece to obtain a shape resembling four lobes. A century later, beautifully enhanced by a luxurious glass weight and a golden adornment, this bottle offers a contrast between strong taut lines and sensual curves, expressing contemporary femininity.