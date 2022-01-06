Frenchie

Mon Amour Bundle

£60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Frenchie

This bundle is all about self love and indulgence, Mon Amour translates to my love in French and we couldn't be more right with this trio! Our dual motor flexible vibrator, The Double Entendre is crafted to be as versatile as your sexual needs are. When paired with our Oh La La Love lube, made with Aloe Vera and infused with Australian native botanicals, this long lasting lube will ensure its good vibes only for this duet. Add our biodegradable, natural Oui Oui wipes and you have the best 3-way you could ever imagine.