Davines

Momo Hair Potion

£19.70

At Davines

With a fresh, fruity scent, Davines’s MOMO Hair Potion is a leave-in conditioning serum which has a silky texture that glides seamlessly through lengths to lock in precious moisture and prevent evaporation so your strands stay smooth and glossy without looking limp or feeling sticky. Enriched with melon extract and a cocktail of conditioning agents, this replenishes parched, weakened strands susceptible to breakage, while panthenol enhances shine and antioxidant vitamin E deflects the damaging effects of everyday environmental stress. Simply apply to towel-dried hair after conditioning, combing through to distribute the product evenly and ensure hair is properly protected.