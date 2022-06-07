United States
DSG
Momentum Ultra High Rise Bike Shorts
$25.00
At Dick's Sporting Goods
Fit & Design: Tight fit bike shorts High rise, flat waistband for a supportive fit Side panel pockets let you take essentials with you Soft, peach-like finish brings extra comfort to your workout Sits right above the knee 7" inseam Technology Moisture-wicking fabric keeps you dry all day Want to learn more about the DSG brand? Check out our brand story here. Country of Origin : Imported Style : DAW12302B; DAW12302BLL; DAW12302BSL; DAW12302BWP Fabric : 76% polyester, 24% spandex Brand : DSG Web ID: 21QYFWMMNTMHRBKSHWAA SKU: 22788124