DSG

Momentum Ultra High Rise Bike Shorts

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dick's Sporting Goods

Fit & Design: Tight fit bike shorts High rise, flat waistband for a supportive fit Side panel pockets let you take essentials with you Soft, peach-like finish brings extra comfort to your workout Sits right above the knee 7" inseam Technology Moisture-wicking fabric keeps you dry all day Want to learn more about the DSG brand? Check out our brand story here. Country of Origin : Imported Style : DAW12302B; DAW12302BLL; DAW12302BSL; DAW12302BWP Fabric : 76% polyester, 24% spandex Brand : DSG Web ID: 21QYFWMMNTMHRBKSHWAA SKU: 22788124