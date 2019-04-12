Search
Products fromShop
Lulu DK

Mom Shaker Pendant Necklace

$88.00$52.80
At Nordstrom
Give your everyday jewelry collection a bit of a shake-up with this pendant necklace alight in sparkling baubles. Part of a collection inspired by passion, intuition and a lot of love.
Featured in 1 story
A “Mom” Necklace For Every Type Of Matriarch
by Emily Ruane