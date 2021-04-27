Dad Grass

Mom Grass Hemp Cbg Preroll 5 Pack

$35.00

Five perfectly rolled .7G hemp CBG joints neatly lined up in a sturdy little pack and sealed for long-lasting freshness. Free shipping on all orders over $40! Save money when you buy a Trio or Carton (10 packs!) What Is CBG? CBG is the mother of all cannabinoids, the building block for THC and CBD and the key ingredient in our new Mom Grass pre rolled joints. It’s extra special. Rare and powerful. A bit of a mystery. Just like the moms in our lives. What is CBG good for? Studies on CBG, which is short for cannabigerol, are still in their infancy stages but the science leads us to believe that it can help heal the body and soothe the soul. Like CBD, CBG appears to be non-psychoactive, which means it won’t spin you out. Our customers report that a few tokes lets their mind tune in while the rest chills out. Just like a motherly embrace that washes all your aches, pains and worries away. The Joints: Each Pack comes with five .7G joints. They are a tad wider than the Twoobie, but 30% smaller than the Classic. Each one is handcrafted using only the finest 100% Organic hemp flower, responsibly grown right here in the USA. No additives or pesticides. No nicotine or tobacco. No sticks, stems or seeds. No trim or shake. A simple paper filter. All wrapped up in 100% natural papers and folded at the end to keep the good stuff in. The E-Z Slide Insert: We want you to smile every time you open your pack. That means making sure everything stays lined up, perfectly formed and easy to access. So we designed a simple system that holds each individual joint snugly inside and added a tab to help you pop them out one at a time. The Freshness Seal: Like any flower, hemp’s best when it’s fresh. Our batches are small and we roll on the reg, so you can rest assured that none of our joints have been sitting around for long. But we’re going the extra mile to lock in that freshness by wrapping up each pack by hand. The Batch Label: Every pack has a little label that helps you learn more about the 100% Organic hemp we use for our joints. We go the extra mile to make sure what you smoke is 100% pure and that nothing has accidentally creeped into our crop. Before twisting it up, we send our freshly trimmed flower to the same independent third-party labs that test the marijuana you find in dispensaries. Not only do they make sure there are no pesticides, mold, fungus, bacteria, heavy metals or other toxins, they also determine the precise concentrations of THC and CBG as well as the terpene profile. Don’t believe us? Click here to view the testing results (COA) for this product. Or, once you get your items in the mail, just whip out that smart phone, scan the QR code on the packaging and check out the test results that way. We always pass with flying colors. THC Content is at or below the legal limit of 0.3%. You must be 21 or older to purchase or consume these products. The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act require this notice. Warning: Cancer and reproductive harm. www.p65warnings.ca.gov