Mango

Mom-fit Jeans

£35.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Description Denim style cotton fabric. Elastic. Standard design. Mom-fit. Straight design. Denim design. High waist. Loops. Five pockets. Zip and one button fastening. The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibres or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection. Women Jeans Mom Material and washing instructions Composition: 99% cotton,1% elastane